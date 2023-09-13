It’s an unwelcome addition to the back-to-school tumult of excitement, angst, adolescence, attention-deficit issues, lack of resources and understaffing. The punishing heat of the return to school in Montreal has left no one unaffected.
Cool the schools? Some schools have installed air-conditioners on their own, leveraging parent fundraisers, but the head of the province’s largest English language school board which has very few of its 73 schools and centres air-conditioned, think it’s time all schools be outfitted with them, on the government’s tab.
“If this government truly prioritizes education, then they need to be investing to ensure the school environment is a conducive learning environment,” English Montreal School Board chair Joe Ortona told The Suburban. “Studies show students perform better under comfortable conditions.”
Indeed, no one really needs a study to understand the difference in academic performance, behaviours and interpersonal relations between a 20-degree classroom and a 33-degree classroom. With Montreal’s Humidex hitting 41 degrees last Wednesday afternoon, Annie says she couldn’t focus. “I keep thinking I want to leave,” the secondary 4 NDG student told The Suburban. “It like takes over my mind. The teachers aren’t really teaching us anything this week anyway so that helps.”
Air conditioning is an enormous cost, especially once installation and electrical infrastructure are considered, and given how many Montreal school buildings are already in serious disrepair.
To date, the province has nixed the idea, just as it did with air purifiers during the pandemic.
Education Minister Bernard Drainville says he’s comfortable leaving it up to school principals to manage the heat and students how they see fit, which might include moving them outside or to a cooler locale, ensuring they drink, and loosening dress codes. He also noted that this week’s high heat was an extraordinary occurrence and not the norm. For his part, Premier François Legault says some school service centres in Quebec closing schools in the face of the heat wave demonstrates the positive decentralization of decision-making.
That praise for independence of school governance was not the government’s position when some English school boards opted to install air purifiers in schools during the pandemic, against the will and advice of the CAQ government, which was busy though, decreeing the shuttering of businesses, imposing curfews, limiting family visits and other drastic pandemic measures.
Bottom line, says Ortona, “this government should have invested in air purifiers, and schools should be air-conditioned. All government offices are air-conditioned, and our students and staff deserve the same treatment.”
