Contest for Sherbrooke and Queen Mary businesses

A new contest is offering businesses in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce a chance at winning grants and personalized business support services.
PME MTL Centre-Ville is launching the very first edition of Entreprendre Queen-Mary and Entreprendre Rue Sherbrooke Ouest as part of efforts to develop Sherbrooke from the border of Westmount to Cavendish, and Queen Mary from Lemieux to Clanranald.
Intended to encourage new retail businesses to set up and the diversification of the commercial offer for existing businesses, the contests seek entrepreneurs who stand apart because of their distinctive and innovative product and service offers which must meet the needs of the targeted neighbourhoods and Montrealers.
Winners can pick up grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 (for a total of $200,000). The borough is also sweetening the offer, with each winning business benefiting from a certain number of hours of personalized consultation services delivered by Détail Formation, either as short- or long-term support in the form of individual coaching meetings. The total of all anticipated hours of personalized consultation services will have an estimated value of $36,000.
The targeted section of Queen-Mary is divided into two sectors connected by the overpass at Décarie. “To the west, a number of high-quality retail businesses have created an attractive commercial artery that is also frequented by residents of surrounding neighbourhoods” reads a PME-MTL statement. “To the east, the presence of public transit, and especially the Snowdon métro station, helps to maintain the vitality of the artery and provides significant and diversified pedestrian traffic. A number of retail businesses and multi-ethnic restaurants benefit from this diversity.”
Ironically, that description of the two distinct sectors is at the very heart of some of the opposition to the STM and borough plan for a rush-hour bus lane on the western portion of Queen Mary.
The section of Sherbrooke targeted “offers an attractive lifestyle thanks to its parks and its many local retail businesses and restaurants. The vintage feel of the artery gives it a unique charm that is somewhat reminiscent of a Brooklyn neighbourhood in New York” reads the announcement. “In fact, the sector is sometimes use as a filming location for television and movies.” The Notre-Dame-de-Grâce BizNDG business association will also help promote the Entreprendre Sherbrooke Ouest contest and maintain the list of vacant spaces within the territory.
Non-eligible projects include those belonging to a chain or banner with 5 or more establishments, operating under a franchise or licence, belonging to a Crown corporation, and projects in a premises with no street-front window.
Winners will be selected by a jury comprising representatives from PME MTL Centre-Ville and a representative from the CDN-NDG business community.
Registration is ongoing until March 31 with information webinar sessions on November 1 in French and November 3 in English. Winners will be announced in May.
Apply at https://pmemtl.formstack.com/forms/concours_cdnndg_en
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.