Contact-free tickets extended

The metropolitan transport regional authority (ARTM) has extended the sale of contact-free bus tickets for its participating transit corporations.
The digital bus tickets launched in September will remain in place until July 31. More than 60,000 tickets have been sold so far says the authority responsible for the RTL, STL and STM, despite the drop in travel, as the tickets eliminate face-to-face transactions handling cash.
“While the travel habits of the majority of users remain affected by the pandemic, the continuation of this initiative makes it possible to continue to offer additional and simple access to single tickets valid on all bus lines” said director-general Benoît Gendron.
Available on the Chrono and Transit mobile applications at a cost of $3.50, users need only create an account and enter a credit card number. The ticket allows you to travel and correspond on all bus lines in the metropolitan area for 120 minutes. Family trips are also possible by purchasing several tickets and activating them simultaneously on a single phone.
The bus ticket is displayed on the device screen for confirmation by the driver and is not exchangeable or transferable. It cannot be used to access trains or metros. Once its validity period has expired, the valid ticket will disappear, but its usage history will remain.
The announcement comes just days after the Laval transit corporation announced that credit card payments will be accepted on all of its buses by the end of next year.
