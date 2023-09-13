The City of Côte St. Luc held a public consultation on a bylaw supported by the entire council, legalizing with conditions residential synagogues — one each in four zones — in areas where they are generally accepted by their neighbours.
The residential synagogues that are part of the proposed bylaw, for which there will be a notice announcing the possibility of a register and a possible referendum, are at 5727 Léger (Zone RU-21), 5748-5750 Parkhaven (Zone RB-7), 6880 Heywood (Zone RU-32) and 6501 Baily (Zone RU-1). Council has already passed a bylaw enabling other non-conforming synagogues to relocate to commercial establishments.
But what most attendees at the consultation, those in favour and opposed to the residential synagogues, wanted to discuss was synagogues not included in the proposed bylaw — particularly synagogues on Eldridge and other streets. Successive councils have tolerated the non-conforming synagogues over the decades, amidst complaints regarding parking, traffic and other issues.
Right off the bat, resident Tania Alfonsi asked Councillor Dida Berku, hosting the consultation with Tanya Abramovitch, Associate City Manager – Urban Strategy, about the non-conforming synagogues not dealt with in the bylaw.
"What is the intent in the area that includes Eldridge?"
Berku said council has reviewed the issue in depth over several years, "and at this point, these are the four zones we are moving forward with.
"Now what happens to those that are outside the zones? That's the next step. We have notified them that they are not part of the zones, and some have been there longer than others and others are trying to jump in at the last minute. This is something the council will have to deal with. At this point, we want to move forward with the four zones."
Other attendees either generally opposed the residential synagogues because they do not conform with local bylaws, or supported them because demographic changes have created a need for them in the community, in light of a lack of land to build new regular synagogues. Two previous attempts to create a regular synagogue on Mackle were unsuccessful.
Later in the meeting, Alfonsi said no one is against anyone gathering to celebrate traditions and religion, "no one is against any community offering services to their community... it should be celebrated, it is excellent, I wish other communities would learn from their example. There is an appropriate place to render these services.
"No one is denying that there's a need! I have begged the city five years to find land, to find solutions, so that we can all live in peace. You need to come together to find a solution that fits everybody!"
Rabbi Yehouda Benoliel, the spiritual leader of one of the non-conforming synagogues (Kollel Avrechim) who wanted to build a regular synagogue, brought a message of conciliation.
"I very much feel like Mrs. Alfonsi is expressing. We need ways of dealing with our community when we have 1,000 families with somewhere around 5,000 people that have to fit into two Sephardic synagogues. It's obvious that there's going to be a need that needs to be fulfilled. My father, who lives in Israel, it's been over 30 years that he's trying to legally find space and build something that would fulfill even a portion of the needs of our community.
The rabbi added that "In a sense, we're all on the same page.
"Let's bring everybody together. I feel the pain of neighbours. But we need to survive!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.