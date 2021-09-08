Consult begins on old Royal Vic

The consultation on the redevelopment of the former Royal Victoria Hospital and the Allan Memorial institute was launched last week, with an information session tomorrow, September 8 at 7 p.m.
The consultation focuses on the Master Plan for the site left largely vacant after the McGill University Health Centre's activities were migrated to the Glen site in Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce in 2015.
The plan includes a vision focused on well-being as well as orientations and objectives for the built environment, landscape, mobility and infrastructure. McGill University's New Vic project is also included in the overall planning.
The OCPM was mandated in May to collect the opinions of Montrealers on the redevelopment of the site. Stakeholders want to hear from the population, among other things, on the overall site development, the vision of the Master Development Plan, conservation and evolution of the natural, landscaped, architectural and cultural heritage as well as on sustainability of the site and accessibility to Mount Royal Parc.
The site requalification project requires interventions from the city, the Société
québécoise des infrastructures (SQI), Ministry of Culture and Communications and McGill University. Specifically, the consultation aims to have adopted, under the city Charter, the By-law authorizing the demolition, construction, transformation and occupancy of buildings, as well as the development outdoor spaces on the site of the former Royal Victoria Hospital, as well as a by-law amending the Montreal Master Plan and its complementary document.
An online introductory questionnaire is available until October 11. Complete documentation and the calendar of activities are available at https://ocpm.qc.ca/fr/royal-victoria
Mailing kits containing the consultation leaflet, documentation provided by stakeholders and the City, and a questionnaire for drafting your opinion are available in French, and partially in English, for those requesting it by calling 514-872-8510.
