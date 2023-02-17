Construction sector presses CAQ on innovation, flexibility and talent

As part of pre-budget consultations, the Association de la construction du Québec (ACQ) has presented a series of 27 recommendations to Finance Minister Éric Girard primarily aimed at increasing productivity in the construction sector by allowing more versatility and flexibility in regulations, attracting new talent and promoting innovation and the use new technologies.
In 2022, the construction sector passed the milestone of 200 million hours worked for the first time in its history: Public investments in schools, seniors' homes, cities, road and public transport infrastructure are the main reasons for the sector’s robust performance. The construction of these numerous public infrastructures combined with the investment needs to reduce the maintenance deficit and housing shortage in several Quebec regions are pushing the industry to the limit of its production capacity.
Considering that the level of activity will remain at very high levels for several years, the ACQ, which represents more than 20,000 businesses, says to revitalize the sector, the government initiate a process of reflection on versatility in the exercise of trades and labor mobility between regions. Industry also needs to attract more workers. Employers in the construction sector would like to be able to turn to realistic short-term solutions such as hiring temporary foreign workers.
To make room for innovation, the ACQ calls for the creation of an industry-specific innovation hub allowing small and medium-sized businesses (85% of businesses in the construction sector have 5 employees or less) to benefit from innovative ideas aimed at improving business productivity. The exchange of knowledge and know-how, technology transfer, networking and the dissemination of information between companies are at the heart of the success of a technological shift.
See the full list of recommendations at https://bit.ly/3RUSx4Y
