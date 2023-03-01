The construction company Sintra Inc., through its division Meloche, was ordered by Small Claims Court judge Luc Huppé to pay $6,000 plus interest and other costs to Laval resident Martine Azoulay Elbaz for an accident that took place in Côte St. Luc on Sept. 10, 2019.
A subcontractor, Ramcor Construction, was also ordered to indemnify Sintra in relation to a warranty claim.
The company did not dispute what happened to Azoulay Elbaz, but argued that it took all necessary precautions and that its subcontractor, Ramcor Construction, was doing the work where the accident took place. Ramcor did not appear to testify.
On the day in question, the road and the sidewalks on the street were being repaired and the street, which is not named, was not accessible to cars. Foot bridges had been placed in front of some houses to enable access.
As there was no foot bridge in front of her daughter's house, Azoulay Elbaz was instructed by a construction supervisor to use a footbridge in front of another house and then cross lawns and a courtyard. A footbridge had been placed a day earlier in front of the daughter's house after she complained to Côte St. Luc, but it was removed by the time of her mother's visit. The court believes it was removed by the workers.
While approaching her daughter's house, Azoulay Elbaz fell on a rusty wire mesh, whose colour was not distinguishable from its surroundings.
Azoulay Elbaz's left hand was bloodied, and she was taken to a CLSC for medical assistance. There she was given a tetanus shot and an X-ray, which did not detect a fracture. But on the following night, "she noticed a significant swelling of her left ring finger, as well as a loss of sensation."
She went to a hospital emergency room, where a new X-ray revealed stone fragments on her injury. They were removed in a procedure involving anaesthesia, and the wound was closed with stitches. She also had bruises on her hands, legs and arm, as well as problems with one knee and a shoulder.
Azoulay Elbaz filed a complaint with the City of Côte St. Luc, which cited Section 604.3 of the Cities and Towns Act, which says, "the municipality is not liable for damage caused through the fault of a builder or contractor to whom building, rebuilding or maintenance work has been entrusted, for the entire duration of such work." The complaint was forwarded by the city to the construction company's insurer.
Meloche denied liability, arguing that "the street being under construction at the time of the events, each pedestrian and/or user must be extra careful and diligent when entering a construction site. In addition, the construction area was well defined."
The court noted that Meloche's initial October 2019 response did not mention that it had subcontracted the work to Ramcor, and also did not assign responsibility to that company. The judge stated that Meloche is not relieved of its obligations just because a subcontractor was doing the work.
"As a contractor, Meloche must take reasonable measures to ensure the safety of persons with regard to the risks that the site may present.... This obligation to monitor is intended on the one hand to protect the neighbours, but also the general public, the owner, the contractor and other subcontractors."
The decision also says it was the responsibility of the worker who directed Azoulay Elbaz to access her daughter's home from other properties to "warn her of the pitfalls and dangers that travelling along the route could present, or even forbid her to move around the site. The court believes the worker was with Ramcor.
"Nothing in the evidence allows us to conclude that this person discharged such an obligation."
The court ruled that Meloche "failed in its obligations as a contractor by allowing Ramcor to carry on its activities without taking the necessary precautions to prevent someone like Ms. Azoulay Elbaz from tripping over dangerous wire mesh."
For those reasons, the court ordered Sintra to pay Azoulay Elbaz $6,000. Concerning a warranty claim, Ramcor was also ordered by the court to "indemnify Sintra inc. with regard to the sentence pronounced against it in this judgment."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.