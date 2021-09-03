More dwellings, for owners and renters, must be built in Quebec to counter a shortage of some 40,000 to 60,000 homes, in the context of the current "overheated" real estate market, says the Association of Quebec Construction and Housing Professionals.
The deficit, says the association, is caused by underconstruction, notwithstanding the high amount of construction taking place of late in Montreal. As well, according to the association's report, the price of properties rose an average 32.6 percent last April.
The APCHQ's Housing Bulletin says in a special issue of its Housing Bulletin that the "only efficient and sustainable avenue to make it possible to reduce the significant imbalance that is causing the soaring prices on the Quebec real estate market is an increase in the supply of housing.
“We must put in place an environment more favourable to the creation of new homes, because the imbalance will not correct itself," says Paul Cardinal, director of the Economic Department at APCHQ. "This is why we no longer speak of a cyclical problem, but rather of a structural problem."
The APCHQ states that stimulating supply, "mainly by accelerating the pace of housing starts, would both alleviate the shortage and ease the pressure on the prices of existing properties."
The association adds that if governments wants to make the creation of new housing a priority and will provide the necessary funds, they have two options.
• Follow the example of municipalities that have eased the administrative process for building contractors.
• Reimburse a "substantial part" of the federal and provincial taxes on a new home purchase. The association says that "currently, the maximum rebate (36%) of the GST concerns new homes whose price does not exceed $350,000, while the maximum rebate (50%) of the QST concerns new homes whose price does not exceed $200,000." Cardinal says "these prices are not at all adapted to the reality of the real estate market today. In particular, it is high time to update the QST reimbursement terms."
