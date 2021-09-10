Conservatives will advance Cavendish link project: Cavallaro

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole’s unveiled Regional Contract with the Montreal Region includes a promise to move the long-awaited-for-decades Cavendish extension project forward, Mount Royal Conservative candidate Frank Cavallaro announced.
The planned Hippodrome housing project and numerous completed and planned residential and commercial projects on the Décarie Blvd. axis, particularly the Royalmount project, makes the link between Côte St. Luc and St. Laurent even more of a necessity, municipal leaders have been saying in recent years.
Cavallaro said the objectives of O'Toole's Regional Contract with the Montreal Region generally include "reviving and diversifying the economy, modernizing transportation infrastructure, creating good jobs and addressing labour shortages.
"Mr. O’Toole is also prepared to be the first federal leader willing to make a serious commitment towards the completion of the long-delayed and vital Cavendish Extension project."
The Mount Royal candidate added that "for too long, the Liberals, NDP, and Bloc have let Quebec's cities and regions down. With our Recovery Plan for Canada, and our Regional Contracts, we will act for strong cities and regions, like here in Montreal. Montreal deserves a federal government that listens to it, respects it and thinks about its economic, cultural and social development. It's more than empty promises, it's a contract with Montreal and a roadmap to economic recovery."
Cavallaro said the Cavendish Extension "addresses an important need for further developing the epicenter of the Island of Montreal and is a tool to tackle the unacceptable daily road congestion that has long frustrated residents in the area. It has been stalled for decades as federal, provincial, and municipal governments have been unable to sit together and determine a suitable framework for completing the project.
The contract "also makes commitments to transit projects, addressing the housing crisis, incentives for SMEs, and ending the dumping of untreated wastewater into the St. Lawrence River and re-affirms recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s sovereign capital and moving the Canadian Embassy there from Tel Aviv.
