Conservatives thrive, Liberals dive in new polls

The Conservatives under leader Erin O'Toole thrived and the Liberals under Justin Trudeau lost ground in new polls conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News and The Globe and Mail.
In the first poll, released Sept. 3, the Conservatives had 35.7 per cent, and the Liberals are at 30.7 per cent. The poll has a margin of error of ± 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Before the election was called, polls showed the Liberals had the potential for a majority government.
O'Toole is also doing well when it comes to who Canadians prefer as Prime Minister. After previously trailing the incumbent, O’Toole is now at 31.1 per cent support, Trudeau is at 27.3 per cent, and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is at 19.6 per cent.
“Looking at the trend, Erin O'Toole is shaping up to be a political freight train,” pollster Nik Nanos told CTVNews.ca's Trend Line podcast. “It's been a game changer of an election and Erin O'Toole definitely has momentum.... I think we have to say, factoring the ballot numbers, that O'Toole has been the top performer in this campaign, and O'Toole's performance on a day-to-day basis had been driving that incremental increase.”
“Tick tock for the Liberals because time is running out in this election," he added.
Another Nanos poll conducted in late August indicated 76 percent of Canadians felt holding an election this year, during a fourth wave of COVID, was not necessary.
The Liberals also fare poorly in the second recent Nanos poll, with 45 percent of Canadians feeling the current government did not do a good job in evacuating Canadians and Afghan nationals who helped the Canadian Armed Forces as the Taliban took over Afghanistan. Only 20 percent rated the efforts as good (16 percent) or very good (four percent). About 25 percent said the government did an "average " job.
