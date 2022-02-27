Conservative MP Deltell supports Charest for party leadership

Quebec Conservative MP Gerald Deltell is supporting former Quebec Premier and Conservative Party leader Jean Charest for the party leadership, to replace Erin O'Toole.
Deltell, who led the Action démocratique du Québec provincial party, said Charest is best suited to defeat the federal Liberals.
"I have confidence that Jean Charest is the man to rally the party, to win over Canada, and that is exactly what our party and especially the country needs — an experienced leader," Deltell told TVA Nouvelles.
Mr. Deltell is the third Quebec Conservative MP to support Charest, but only Pierre Poilievre has actually declared his candidacy for the party leadership.
It has reported that Charest is considering a bid, but is waiting for the release of the leadership race's rules.
