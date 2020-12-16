Congresso concert goes virtual

The National Congress of Italian-Canadians is proud to present their seventh annual Christmas Concert this Friday, December 18 at 8 p.m.
Each year the Congresso concert reaches more people, the goal not only to provide a wonderful Christmas show with talented artists, but also to collect new toys, food and money to help these families. Collection continues until Friday at the Centre Leonardo Da Vinci in St. Leonard, 8370 boul. Lacordaire.
To do this, all proceeds go directly to Mission Bon Accueil and Fondation Générations who both take care of distributing everything. “A lot of families are in need here in Montreal,” says NCIC director-general Josie Verrillo. “We are taking the opportunity of the festive times to raise awareness and invite them to join us, and thus bring joy to as many children as possible and make them experience the magic of Christmas.”
“Nothing warms your heart more than reaching out. It’s wonderful to see how not only the organizing committee, but also the artists come together and make themselves available for the cause,” said president Antonio Sciascia.
This year, the show will be presented virtually by Sicilianu Di Montreal (Nick Messina) and Nonna Maria, and feature artists such as Lili-Ann De Francesco and Sébastien De Francesco, Les Voix Férreés, Sarah Lombardi, Alexander D’Alesio and Kevin Bazinet, Pino Gioia, Giancarlo Scalia and Hugo Laporte, Bruno Djarane and Michel Ianiri.
The show will be available at facebook.com/NCICQC and youtube.com/italfestmtl
