Congressman John R. Lewis, one of the last of the civil rights giants has died after a seven month battle with cancer. With him goes a great measure of courage from this world. In this time of fear and conformity how we still needed him. Lewis was one of the “Bix Six” with the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., A.Philip Randolph, Roy Wilkins, Whitney Young and James Farmer who organized the March on Washington in 1963 where King delivered the “I Have A Dream” speech. Lewis also spoke that day and asked a question that still resonates today, “Whose side is the government on?” He is the last of those giants who was still with us. The course of his life was set early on. At 16 he met Rosa Parks and at 18 he met Rev. King. Lewis was one of the original 13 Freedom Riders in 1961 and head of the Student Non-Violent Co-ordinating Committee from 1963-1966. In 1964 he organized the Mississippi “Freedom Summer.” Few leaders were the victims of so much violence as was Lewis. From being left for dead at a bus station in the south after an assault to being imprisoned in a Mississippi penitentiary where he was beaten almost daily to having his skull cracked open by an Alabama state trooper in the first march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma in 1965 on a day that came to be known as “Bloody Sunday.” Lewis bore the scars of the latter attack for the reat of his life. He started a distinguished Congressional career in 1987 and until his death was the Representative for Georgia’s 5th District. From 2003 he was the Senior Chief Deputy Whip. He was also the recipient of America’s highest civilian honor thr Presidential Medal of Freedom. He began as the youngest Black civil rights leader. He ended as arguably America’s most important elder statesmen. We shall not see his like again...
featured
Congressman John R. Lewis: A giant passes
Beryl Wajsman
