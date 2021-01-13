Congregation Shaar Hashomayim vandalized with swastikas

Congregation Shaar Hashomayim in Westmount was vandalized Wednesday with Nazi swastikas. Police do not have any further details.
Ville-Marie—Le Sud-Ouest—Île-des-Soeurs MP Marc Miller condemned the attack. "The desecration of Montreal’s Shaar Hashomayim with the most vile and abhorrent symbol of evil and hate is an utter disgrace," he wrote on Twitter. "I ask all Canadians to stand with Shaar Hashomayin and members of the Jewish faith as we condemn this act that has no place in this country!"
Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather also condemned the attack."This is a disgraceful anti-Semitic act." he wrote. "Let’s join together as a Montreal, Quebec and Canadian community to denounce it and stand with Shaar Hashomayim members and the Jewish community."
"The Jewish community is outraged by today’s vile assault on Congregation Shaar Hashomayim in Westmount," says a statement from Federation CJA. "This attack targets the entire community and all those who embrace civility and tolerance."
Richard Marceau, the former BQ MP who converted to Judaism in 2004, reacted as well. "My friend Rabbi Adam Scheier's synagogue was vandalized today," he wrote. "When I am in Montreal for Shabbat, this is usually where I go to pray. Think of the message sent to the entire Jewish community, to see Nazi symbols on a house of worship."
