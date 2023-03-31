Cone crackdown coming

It would likely be helpful, but certainly a “duh”-worthy idea if anything.
Yes, the city of Montreal “will henceforth require a traffic maintenance plan as a condition for obtaining a permit on priority arteries,” including space occupied and anticipated detours which will be analyzed by the City before permits are issued.
That’s part of the city vision going into the vaunted Sommet sur les chantiers (worksite summit) to alleviate Montreal’s traffic and construction mayhem caused by many issues (which were highlighted in the alarming 87-page traffic and construction study Minimum Blockage by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal.)
The exercise unites some 100 industry players, from developers to municipal representatives, to improve site management and limit impacts of occupation of public space and unnecessary signage throughout Montreal, but focusing on downtown, major arteries and certain key sectors.
While the number of construction sites speaks of economic dynamism, the city agrees there are too many unnecessary obstacles to traffic and some safety issues. “We want to work with all of our partners and clients to preserve this dynamism,” says executive committee member responsible for infrastructure Émilie Thuillier, “while minimizing the irritants that we have identified and which are a collective responsibility.”
For example, while many sites are set up well before work begins and dismantled days after completion, the city is proposing a 12-hour maximum for installation and dismantling of site signage to considerably reduce “phantom construction sites” and quickly free up public roads and sidewalks.
The Plante administration also wants the Mobility Squad to suspend inactive construction sites and withdraw space occupancy permits after two notices of unjustified inactivity. Fines will also be increased. Last year it issued some 3800 tickets for obstruction of traffic lanes, reserved bus lanes, and crosswalks.
And of course, the city plans to tackle Montreal’s unofficial icon: the construction cone.
As reported by The Suburban in January, only 73% of traffic cones and signs are actually connected to active construction sites downtown, already considered overkill due to poorly adapted signage rules that don’t distinguish between a downtown core and country roads. “The city is aware that the number, size and color of cones and other signaling tools affect the quality of Montreal's urban environment” reads a statement, adding the Mobility Squad collected 3,122 errant cones and road signs last year.
Now the city is in talks with the Ministry of Transport over adopting new standards to replace cones with smaller bollards or other safe signaling devices to reduce their volume during obstructions in urban areas, and require identification, i.e., chips or QR codes to locate owners. (Other jurisdictions often include cost of removal and retrieval for the contractor much like towed and impounded cars.) The administration will also mandate installation of tarps or banners on fences of major sites for cleanliness and identification.
As reported in The Suburban, 94% of streets were blocked at some point in the downtown core last year, aggravated by growing encroachment of private sites on public spaces, thanks to permits providing valuable revenue for the downtown Ville Marie borough granting them: 5,521 permits in the sector delineated by Guy, Sherbrooke, Saint-Laurent and Notre Dame between April 1, 2021 and March 2022.
Access the complete Chamber report, in French, at https://www.ccmm.ca/en/publications/minimum-blockage-stud-innovative-management-of-public-and-private-construction-sites/
