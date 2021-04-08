Concordia Student Union apologizes for anti-Semitism on campus

The Concordia Student Union apologized to the Jewish community last week for what it describes as its "indifference" to concerns about anti-Semitism on campus.
The CSU itself has been criticized extensively over the years, including for co-hosting a “Passover Against Apartheid" event in 2017 and adopting the anti-Israel Boycott Divestment Sanction (BDS) campaign.
"More than anything else, this is embarrassing for us," the letter on their Facebook page says. "It is embarrassing for us because even trying to verbalize our mistakes only serves to highlight how ridiculous they are. An ongoing theme of the CSU is that we try our best to support and give a voice to those who are being discriminated against, but this is something we have neglected to do for the Jewish community. Today, we strive to acknowledge our mistakes and begin the process of correcting ourselves."
The letter says the CSU's mistakes can be summed up as indifference.
"Indifference to one of the world’s oldest forms of discrimination. Indifference to the concerns of our Jewish students. Indifference to the struggles they have faced. While a common topic of our meetings has been how the CSU can tackle other forms of discrimination or support, certain minority groups, the Jewish community and anti-Semitism are seldom brought up.
"This indifference has led to numerous opportunities being missed by the Concordia Student Union to help the Jewish community and to tackle issues of anti-Semitism on our campus head-on. By doing so, the CSU has assisted in fostering a campus culture where Jewish students are afraid to openly identify as Jewish. Instead of choosing to tuck their Star of David necklaces under their shirts out of fear of having insults hurled at them for things they do not control and are not responsible for. Our silence on these issues only benefits the oppressors and sets the belief that these acts are somehow justifiable which encourages the oppressors to continue this behavior."
The CSU proposed measures over the next year "to help when acts of anti-Semitism occur and that we will give equal attention to this form of discrimination as any other:
• "The initialization of an anti-Semitism training for all incoming CSU Representatives to better understand this often understated form of discrimination within our campus."
• "As many instances of anti-Semitism occur unpredictably on campus, the development of a Bystander Prevention Program (BPP) for the student body allowing them to identify and safely intervene and/or support Jewish students if they witness an act of anti-Semitism."
• "A mandatory training to all CSU Club Executives so that they may be able to identify anti-Semitism and host events in which the Jewish community can feel safe and participate in."
• "To work with Concordia to quickly remove the anti-Semitic graffiti/vandalism which is found around our campus and leads to an unwelcoming atmosphere for Jewish students on campus."
• "The inclusion of a Jewish perspective in CSU operations moving forward when dealing with topics of discrimination and an acknowledgment of anti-Semitism when combatting different forms of discrimination on campus."
"While we stood idly by in the past while acts of anti-Semitism occurred, we hope not to repeat those mistakes again and hope the Jewish community will give us another chance to support them in the future," the letter concludes.
CSU councillor and incoming Hillel Concordia president Nicole Nashen was pleased with the apology.
"The Montreal Jewish community knows all too well that the Concordia Student Union has historically been extremely anti-Semitic and has fostered an unsafe environment for Jewish students," she said. "Change is possible, and the apology issued by the Concordia Student Union is the first step towards reconciliation with the Jewish community.”
Her father, former Côte St. Luc councillor Glenn Nashen, pointed out that Nicole and her friend Harrison Kirshner "worked tirelessly on this issue...they brought in experts and community professionals to help educate their fellow councillors and after years, if not decades of anti-Semitism, they convinced the CSU to turn its back on years of shameful action."
(0) comments
