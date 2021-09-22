Complete Projet slate for CDN-NDG

Borough mayor candidate Gracia Kasoki Katahwa is a nurse manager who has faced the challenges of the health crisis since 2020. Trained as a clinical nurse, she has been caring for the population of the borough for 10 years and is an administrator of the Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec. Passionate about the economic and social development of the borough, she intends to help spread its influence both internationally, and within the metropolis.
In Loyola, candidate Despina Sourias has 18 years of experience working with youth, women and immigrant populations. Quadrilingual with a Bachelor’s degree in international development from McGill University and a DESS in international administration from École Nationale d’Administration Publique de Montréal, she has worked at Carrefour jeunesse-emploi Notre-Dame-de-Grâce since 2006.
Argentinian born of Polish-Jewish origin, Snowdon candidate Victor Armony has been a professor and researcher for more than 20 years in the UQAM Department of Sociology. One of the researchers producing the SPVM’s 2019 report on arrests in light of ethnic disparities, he was recently involved in research and writing of a public safety diagnosis on violence committed and suffered by Montreal North youth, an opinion on racial profiling in Laval, and a report on the Repentigny police department.
Notre-Dame-de-Grâce city councillor since 2009, Peter McQueen has worked to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety as well as green spaces in the neighbourhood, and “against Transport Québec’s negligence towards NDG in the Turcot project.” Since 2017, he has served as a member of the Conseil d’agglomération, the Commission sur les finances et l’administration, the Commission sur le transport et les travaux publics and the Commission de la présidence du conseil.
Magda Popeanu has been the city councillor for Côte-des-Neiges since 2013 and is co-chair of the city’s executive committee and responsible for Montreal’s culture dossier. Before her election, Magda was an engineer, teacher and deputy manager in a professional training center and was president of Projet Montréal between 2007 and 2010. Her daily priorities remain protection of the rental market, the fight against illegal Airbnbs and renovictions.
Darlington candidate Jérémie Alarco has spent years as an engaged citizen, active in the community and volunteering at local organizations such as MultiCAF. The bilingual Concordia graduate with a Bachelor’s in English literature works at a small business on one of the borough’s main commercial arteries, and recognizes the importance of municipal government in cultivating more affordable and social housing, a responsible ecological transition and thriving local businesses.
