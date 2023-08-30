The Montreal community paid tribute Sunday Aug. 27 to Canada’s Jewish war veterans and the 579 Jewish-Canadians who fell in the two world wars, and the Korean War.
The Erev Yom Tov (pre-Jewish holiday) ceremony was held at the Military section of the Baron de Hirsch cemetery on De La Savane. Larry Rosenthal, in partnership with Federation CJA, began the annual event in tribute to his brother, gunner William Guy Rosenthal, who was killed in action in Sicily on July 25, 1943, when Larry was six years old. The names of the fallen are inscribed on a monument at the cemetery.
On hand were Rosenthal, Israeli Consul General Paul Hirschson, members of the Canadian Armed Forces including Colonel Alain Cohen who served in Afghanistan, Rabbi Reuben Poupko, Rabbi Getzy Markowitz of the Family Store of the Montreal Torah Centre, who played the shofar; Ya’acov Bauer, who led a prayer, Federation CJA Director of Impact Partnerships and Allocations Abba Brodt and many others.
Wreaths were laid by many of the guests and Canadian Armed Forces members.
Rosenthal said the Jewish soldiers "made the ultimate sacrifice with their very lives.
"We pay tribute to those who served and returned home and to those who served, but sadly did not."
Hirschson said the 579 Jewish soldiers may have died fighting for their country, "but the way we remember them is each one 579 times, as an individual."
Rabbi Poupko said Rosenthal and Hirschson reminded those gathered of the "fighting spirit of young Jews, whether they fought wearing the blessed uniform of our wonderful country of Canada or the uniform of the sacred state of Israel, or whether they fought in the ghettos and camps during World War II.
"We know what the world looks like when the wicked have power, and we know when they have power, the few, the proud and the brave, the young, stand up."
Col. Cohen offered thanks "on behalf of the Canadian Armed Forces for organizing this event year after year — I cannot tell you what this means to us.
"My other message is about Jewish fighting spirit. Unfortunately, the winds of war are blowing, more so than they have in past years. We must pray for peace, but I can tell you on a personal note that starting this year, my brigade will be deploying about 200 soldiers to Latvia on a rotating basis and that number is expected to go up. Things on the Pacific are not much better either, and so I know if our community is called to fight, it will as it has in the past."
