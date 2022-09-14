Community pays tribute to Canada's Jewish vets and war dead

The Montreal community paid tribute last week, for the first time completely in person since 2019, to Canada’s Jewish war veterans and the more than 570 Jewish-Canadians who fell in the two world wars, and the Korean War.
The Erev Yom Tov (pre-Jewish holiday) ceremony was held at the Military section of the Baron de Hirsch cemetery on De La Savane. Larry Rosenthal, in partnership with Federation CJA, began the annual event in tribute to his brother, gunner William Guy Rosenthal, who was killed in action in Sicily on July 25, 1943, when Larry was six years old.
"My brother's impact on the family remains and he continues to inspire," Rosenthal said. "This young Canadian soldier was killed in action for his beliefs, for keeping us safe, for stopping the killing machine that killed so many Jews overseas. And with his Canadian pride, he made the ultimate sacrifice, his life."
On hand for the ceremony were Israeli Consul-General Paul Hirschson, Russian Consul General Alexander Noskov, Federation CJA CEO Yair Szlak, CIJA Quebec Vice President Eta Yudin, Snowdon councillor Sonny Moroz; former Côte St. Luc councillor Allan Levine, president of the Brigadier Frederick Kisch Branch 97 of the Royal Canadian Legion; members of the Canadian Armed Forces who played The Last Post and raised and lowered and raised the Canadian and Israeli flags; Rabbi Getzy Markowitz of the Montreal Torah Centre, who played the shofar; Ya’acov Bauer, who led a prayer, and many others.
Speaking of the story of Larry Rosenthal's brother, Szlak said that "those who suffer such deep loss never forget...Year after year it reminds us how important it is to maintain this solemn moment before the Jewish New Year. We will continue this tradition to make sure [the fallen] are always remembered."
Hirschson pointed out that there is a plaque commemorating 11 Canadians, mostly Jewish, who fought and fell in Israel's War of Independence in 1948.
"When I arrived in Canada, I found this plaque in the back office and I moved it to the entrance of the consulate because I thought it was important to recognize their contribution to the establishment of Israel."
Yudin credited Rosenthal with "making sure, single handedly every year, that these soldiers are remembered and commemorated in an appropriate way."
Noskov told The Suburban that he felt honoured to attend the ceremony.
"During World War II, 500,000 Soviet Jews fought against the Nazis and 200,000 fell," he said. "One-third of them went to the front as volunteers, and we appreciate and will remember forever the sacrifice of the Jewish people, and their contribution to the fight against fascism."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.