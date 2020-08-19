Only a week after celebrating his 100th birthday, successful businessman, shopping centre pioneer and philanthropist Marcel Adams passed away last Thursday.
A Holocaust survivor forced into slave labour, he escaped during the war and fled to Palestine in 1944, where he experienced the birth of the State of Israel and fought in its War of Independence. Among the battles he was in was the liberation of Beersheba.
Son Sylvan, interviewed for a Suburban On Air segment only two days before his dad passed away, described those difficult early days in Europe: “It was very tough as he said, ‘they forgot to feed us. We were literally sifting through garbage’ to have enough calories while they were put in this intense labour and he did not like it very much. He managed to get himself some false IDs and he had several different identification papers in his pocket so depending on who stopped him on the street he would pull out the right one. He went AWOL on his slave labour camp.”
Post-war, Adams became an emissary (Shaliach) for the Jewish Agency, and was sent to Algiers and Marseilles, where his fluency in French was instrumental in helping organize orientation camps for North African Jews fleeing their expulsion as they prepared for aliya. From there, he and a friend decided to pursue new adventures, and they jumped on a ship to set sail for Canada, where he soon met his wife, Annie.
Adams’ father Jancu was a peddler of animal skins in the old country, and a young Marcel was his best asset, often coming home on the family’s horse and buggy with more money than Jancu had asked Marcel to charge. It was therefore natural that his son found a job working for a Quebec City tanner. One day, upon hearing Marcel Abramovici spell his name out to a customer over the phone, his boss told the young man, “your name is too long, you’re costing me a fortune in long distance bills. From now on, your name is Adams.” Marcel legally changed his name, and his four children were born Adams.
Despite working long hours at the tannery and travelling Quebec’s back country to see customers, Adams was introduced to real estate by a lawyer at Quebec City’s only synagogue. The deal was to build a duplex, and the lawyer had lined up the land and builder. Adams worked on this during weekends, succeeded under budget, and fully leased to residential tenants. He sold that deal and bought four others, succeeding each time through hard work, and in his words, with a little luck. Following a dispute with his boss, he left his high paying job ($20,000 in 1953 was the equivalent of a seven-figure salary today) and became a full time real estate developer. He branched out from residential apartments to offices, and then became a pioneer in the emerging business of shopping centres, and built the first mall in Quebec City via his company Iberville Developments. Iberville eventually came to own over 100 centres in its portfolio including giants as Carrefour de l’Estrie in Sherbrooke and Les Galeries de la Capitale in Quebec City.
The Adams family eventually moved to Montreal. As a passionate Zionist, he gave to many Jewish causes. In both, his love for Israel and in his philanthropy, he was a great role model for his family. He launched the Adams Fellowship at the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities – “to repay my debt to the Jewish Agency and the Jewish people for welcoming me in 1944.” Since May 2005, some 142 have enjoyed fully funded graduate careers – some graduates are already leaders in Israeli academia. He also funded Tel Aviv University’s Adams Institute for Business Management Information Systems and endowed the university’s Adams Super Center for Brain Research.
Sylvan and his wife immigrated to Israel five years ago. However, Montreal remains close to his heart. So many Jewish community buildings here now bear his name. He has become fluent in Hebrew and established himself as a go-to guy for pro-Israel “soft power.” As he told an Israeli newspaper recently, he prefers to talk about the economy, startups, democracy, tolerance and also getting positive publicity for the Jewish state, where he is returning to his roots.
Marcel Adams was predeceased by his wife Annie and four sisters. He was a loving father, father-in-law, brother, a grandfather and great-grandfather. His net worth was reported by Forbes to be $1.6 billion. In lieu of gifts or flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Canadian Friends of Tel Aviv University, (514) 344-3417
