Montreal real estate giant and philanthropist Giuseppe Borsellino died Wednesday night of a heart attack.
The 80-year-old founder and chairman of Groupe Petra was a respected figure in Montreal’s rich and dynamic Italian community, known by many for his support of community organizations, healthcare institutions and the arts, and other community causes and milestone events. Affectionately known by many as “Joe B," Borsellino was Chairman of the board of the Centre Leonardo da Vinci in Saint Léonard.
Brother-in-law of Lino Saputo, founder of the global Saputo cheese empire, Borsellino and his partners assembled an impressive portfolio of iconic Montreal real estate holdings including Tour CIBC, 1000 De La Gauchetière Ouest and Place Victoria, starting to build his company and presence in Montreal’s market five decades ago.
