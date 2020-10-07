The Social Housing Table of Côte des Neiges, including the Corporation de développement communautaire de Côte-des-Neiges (CDC de CDN), Project Genesis and the urbanism and architecture firm Rayside-Labossière reacted last week to a report on the Namur-Hippodrome housing project.
The report on the site was issued by the Office de consultation publique de Montréal (OCPM).
The Côte des Neiges-NDG groups said in a statement that it put forward “eight main principles — of which the integration of a minimum of 2,500 social housing units is among the most important — with input from 400 residents, community groups and neighbourhood partners.
“Residents have already waited too long, but we can’t afford to rush the job and make the same mistakes as in the Triangle and Griffintown,” stated Darby MacDonald of Project Genesis.
The groups criticized a “shocking lack of two essential elements in two developments— the neighborhoods’ opinions and social housing —only 22 subsidized units were built in the Triangle.
“The OCPM report released today recommends that the city surpass its current targets for social inclusion, but we find this suggestion does not go far enough,” the organizations’ statement says. “We still insist on a minimum of 2,500 social housing units, a demand only more pertinent in a context where 4,235 households in the neighborhood spend more than 80 percent of their income on rent, with the situation only worsening with COVID.” Montreal’s plan was for 1,200 social housing units, and the report recommends 2,000.
Monica Regacho, who has waited 12 years for a social housing unit, called on Montreal to listen to residents and ensure more social housing is built at the Hippodrome site.
“It’s residents like me that started all this and the City needs to listen to us,” she stated. “It’s us who should be making the decisions about how Blue Bonnets will be developed.”
The groups added that living in poverty “is not a choice and living in a neighborhood with wealthier residents will not automatically change the standard of living of the most disadvantaged.
“We would, however, like to remind the city that building social housing is a demonstrated way to enrich the lives of the impoverished and create a collective patrimony. Côte des Neiges is already a low-income neighborhood and the creation of social housing could only improve its residents’ living conditions.”
