Property manager Cogir Immobilier is denying that it is attempting a renoviction of up to 50 families on Bourret Ave. in Côte des Neiges-NDG, where there are many low-income families, including immigrants, who have lived in the area ranging from a few years to decades.
On hand at a community demonstration at the buildings affected were Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand, as well as Margaret van Nooten of Project Genesis, Sharon Nelson of the Jamaica Association and Joseph Gonzales of the Filipino group FAMAS, and Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather's Constituency Outreach Coordinator Sonny Moroz, also running to replace the retiring Rotrand in Snowdon. They announced support, including legal aid, for the tenants.
Later Saturday, Cogir spokeswoman Brigitte Pouliot told the media that the company is not renovicting, evicting tenants so that the units can be renovated and rented at a higher rate.
She said that the building has vacant units and the owners want the tenants to stay, but that some tenants had to go to the Rental Board when they received notices of partially or totally unpaid rent. According to media reports, those hearings are scheduled for September.
Rotrand told the media that Cogir sent notices to tenants in January indicating a renoviction was taking place, withdrew them following media coverage saying they were inaccurate, and then sent the recent eviction notices.
He added that "one person who was evicted by the Rental Board, paid her rent on time, had her cheque cashed but had the landlord file for eviction because she forgot that her rent increased by $13 as of July 1 for her new lease for 2021-22. There are dozens of other cases for reasons that seem minor and according to tenants spurious."
"This is a nice street with nice people, and affordable rents," he told the press conference. "There has never been any trouble here, and there's never been evictions. When there were problems, landlords worked with tenants and the problems were resolved. But like many other streets, there are growing concerns about renovictions. The tenants tell me they fear Cogir is acting in bad faith and using methods aimed at one goal, to get rid of them.
"When there's a power imbalance, it's entirely unfair. It leaves a bad taste in my mouth and gives me the impression Cogir is uncaring. Are you trying to force out these tenants?"
Tenant Zenaida Alvarez said the situation has been stressful for her. Alvarez explained that she received the eviction notice because she forgot to include an increase in her rent payment, and lost at a recent Rental Board hearing. She is appealing.
"It's very inhuman," she added. "I need your support."
Margaret van Nooten of Project Genesis said the organization has accompanied tenants to the Rental Board.
"People with perfect payments records have been taken, some of them repeatedly, to the Rental Board," she said. "When a mistake is made, it takes three minutes to fill out a form to cancel the case. It's not a normal situation. This has got to stop."
