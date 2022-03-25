Communauto boosts fleet on record growth

Communauto is boosting its fleet following a record 2021.
Canada’s largest car-sharing service saw an exceptional 30% increase in the number of its subscribers and service usage rate last year and has ordered 1,300 new vehicles from car manufacturers for entry into service before summer, despite supply difficulties affecting the car industry and which could last until 2023.
The largest increase in the fleet will be in Montreal with 800 vehicles (200 in the station and 600 for the FLEX service). More than 3,000 vehicles will therefore be offered to Montrealers by summer’s end. Toronto will not be outdone since the company is planning a significant increase in its fleet with 250 vehicles (+60%). Similarly, 200 vehicles will go to Halifax, Ottawa , Southwestern Ontario, Paris, Edmonton and Calgary, where the supply of in-station vehicles with reservation continues to expand alongside the FLEX offer.
“This growing demand demonstrates the relevance of car-sharing as an urban mobility solution, more sustainable and efficient than the personal car, but opens the door to major challenges” says president Benoit Robert. “First, the difficulty of the automotive market to guarantee the number of cars ready to deliver and secondly, the significant delays between orders and deliveries. We experienced this in 2021 and we fear that this could also affect supply this year, despite our efforts.
In 2022, Communauto will expand its offer to Hamilton , Ontario , where it will be possible to take advantage of the FLEX component which allows you to use vehicles from the Communauto fleet directly and without prior reservation.
Communauto is acquiring 100 new electric cars, which would be added to and replacing some of the current 110 100% electric units already in service, but unfortunately, less than half of this order, Niro EVs, has so far been honored by manufacturers: a striking example of the difficulty in achieving growth objectives because of the vehicle shortage. The same goes for hybrid engines, available in small quantities, which is forcing the company to return to gasoline models.
The recent spike in gasoline prices is likely to further strengthen demand for car sharing. "Using more cycling, walking, public transit and supplementing with car sharing, when you need a car, is the best way to cope with rising gas costs," adds Robert.
In 2022, Communauto is also continuing to diversify its fleet by adding more spacious cars to the station service to meet the needs of families over longer distances.
