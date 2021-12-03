The Trudeau government has proposed that a House of Commons committee be formed, with three former senior judges as advisors, to look into the firings of Dr. Xiangguo Qiu and Dr. Keding Cheng by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).
The two had been escorted out of the high-security National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg in July 2019 and fired a year and a half later.
The new committee would look at "sensitive" material related to the matter, and enable a group to look at unredacted documents, and determine what can be made public. Judges would make a final decision on what to release if committee members disagree.
The Opposition MPs have been seeking answers about the firings, wondering if they were connected to Qiu sending a shipment of Ebola and Henipah viruses to China's Wuhan Institute of Virology, where many believe the COVID virus originated.
Former PHAC president Iain Stewart has been criticized for offering no answers or documents related to the action against the two scientists.
Reports say the Liberals liken their proposal of a committee to look into the firings to the solution former Prime Minister Stephen Harper found in 2010 to respond to MPs who wanted to see documents related to the treatment of those detained in Afghanistan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.