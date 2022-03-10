Commission won't appeal Montgomery ruling

The Quebec municipal commission (CMQ) is not appealing a Superior Court decision that exonerated former borough mayor Sue Montgomery of ethical breaches.
Th CMQ stated that since the former Côte des Neiges-Notre Dame de Grâce borough mayor was not re-elected last November 7, that its pursuit has become “theoretical.”
The court struck down two Commission rulings convicting Montgomery, who long held that the CMQ had no business trying her to begin with.
The former journalist and Projet Montreal mayor was ejected from her party by Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante after she refused to fire her chief of staff Annalisa Harris over allegations of harassment that she was quick to point out she was barred from examining.
Montgomery also contended that the city comptroller-general had no jurisdiction in the issue which became a focal point of dysfunction at the city's most populous borough, as Montgomery publicly argued that as borough mayor she was the ultimate decision-maker in the borough and not the director-general nor the centre city comptroller.
Montgomery said all along that the city acted inappropriately and her reputation was damaged as a result.
The Superior Court ruling overturned commission judgements that found her guilty and ordered her suspension from office just before last November’s municipal elections. That suspension was stayed pending her appeal, allowing her to continue campaigning in the borough where she was first elected as a Projet Montréal mayor.
The case centred around the acrimony between Harris and borough director Stéphane Plante, and Montgomery’s refusal to dismiss Harris on the order of Plante and comptroller Alain Bond. In February 2020 Montgomery won a court judgement that said her chief of staff was wrongly blocked from communicating with top bureaucrats, and famously told a borough council meeting that Valérie Plante knew the charges of harassment brought against Harris were “bullshit.”
“This Superior Court of Quebec judgement shows beyond any doubt that the City of Montreal and the Quebec Municipal Commission colluded to hobble a borough mayor four months before an election,” Montgomery told The Suburban in January. “This co-ordinated attack on my reputation hurt me personally and professionally. However, the next generation of politicians can take solace that this ruling from this court in Quebec provides jurisprudence to fight back should bureaucrats try to obstruct them in their duties as an elected representative of the people.”
Montgomery said earlier this year that she was “challenging the fact that powerful bureaucrats run the city, not the elected officials, and these victories at superior court prove I was right.” There was no due process and no justice, she said. “It was a witch-hunt, plain and simple. And it is happening to elected officials (mainly women) across the province. This, I hope, will be the start of a revolutionary change in governance in Quebec. The people are in charge.” At her last appearance at council Montgomery told residents and fellow councillors that “Nothing will change in this borough, as you know, until senior management changes.”
