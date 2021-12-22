Commission pays tribute to healthcare workers

The Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse (CDPDJ) is honouring more than 300,000 health workers in Quebec this week by awarding them the 2021 Rights and Freedoms Prize.
“The pandemic has highlighted their courage, commitment and essential efforts to safeguard our right to life, health and dignity” reads a CDPDJ an announcement.
The Rights and Freedoms Prize is a collective tribute with no call for applications to reward a person, initiative or organization. Instead, Quebec’s Human Rights Commission chose to produce five video clips that highlight the commitment of thousands of workers across Quebec and put a unique face on their diverse experiences.
“Despite the risks to them and their families, despite the harsh conditions, despite the fear of a virus about which little was known, health care workers remained committed to their patients and they realized the right to health, the right to life and the right to dignity” said CDPDJ president Philippe-André Tessier.
To ensure that the trophy remains in a place that symbolizes care in the context of the pandemic, the Commission presented the trophy at the Jewish General Hospital which is the establishment that treated the very first patients with COVID-19 in Quebec.
The global health crisis reminded everyone of the importance of access to health care, the crucial role of people who provide these services, and even more, the role of people in the shadows who work day and night, said CDPDJ vice-president Myrlande Pierre. “We are talking about patient attendants, nurses and auxiliaries to health and social services. These are trades whose values must be reasserted.”
For her part, Quebec’s Commissioner for Health and Welfare Joanne Castonguay, whose initial report on the pandemic in senior homes highlighted massive systemic failures, hopes that the tragedy experienced will be a catalyst to transform Quebec’s health and social services system so that its staff can work and its patients can be cared for with dignity. “We owe it to the memory of the deceased, their bereaved families, and all health care workers.”
The Commission has awarded the Prize annually since 1988, to recognize the exceptional work of individuals and organizations whose achievements contribute to the defense and promotion of human rights in Quebec. For more information visit http://www.cdpdj.qc.ca/pdl
The Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse ensures the respect and promotion of the principles set out in the Quebec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms. It also ensures the protection of the interests of the child, as well as the respect and promotion of the rights recognized by the Youth Protection Act. It also oversees the application of the Act respecting equal access to employment in public bodies.
Videos can be viewed on the Commission's YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/VIDEO_PDL2021
