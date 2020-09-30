As Montreal businesses and commercial property owners face looming bankruptcies due to the end of rent supports from the federal government at midnight tonight, members of the Quebec Association of Commercial Property Owners finally had their meeting with Mayor Plante’s office. They had been pressing for a meeting for several weeks and as we reported last week QACPO President Peter Sergakis threatened that, ”If Mayor Plante doesn’t give us a meeting we will make our own meeting.”
The Mayor was not present but Executive Committee Chair Benoît Dorais and Plante’s senior counsellor Jimmy Zoubris represented the Mayor. They were told by Sergakis, in no uncertain terms, that,”Montreal will become a ghost town with its main arteries abandoned by merchants due to the city’s excessive taxation.”
The QACPO demanded the following:
• a total tax abatement for the duration of the first confinement, namely from March 15th until June 30th, 2020;
• tax relief of 50% of the non-residential tax starting July 1st, 2020, including the second confinement (if any) or until December 31st, 2020;
• an increase in the threshold of the property value on the imposition of the differentiated rates up to $2,000,000 (the actual threshold is at $625,000);
• a reduction in the rate of taxation for this first portion (of $2,000,000) of, at least, 25%;
• significant decrease of the expenses paid in cash for new infrastructures;
• the entire surplus of the budget to be applied, dollar for dollar, to reduce commercial taxation;
• demand that the provincial government increase its transfers and subsidies to the City of Montreal, due to its status as the metropolis of the province of Quebec;
Mr. Sergakis told The Suburban that he and the other representatives of the QACPO emphasized to M.Dorais and Mr. Zoubris the “non-negotiable” nature of these demands and want them included “as a whole” in the next budget of 2021 which is now in planning. Sergakis says the measures are essential in order to halt the commercial death of the Metropolis. He said that the speed and number of merchants closing on the main streets of Montreal,”is catastrophic.” Merchants are either going bankrupt, simply closing or relocating to the suburbs. Sergakis warned that if Plante does not incorporate these demands, QACPO members will take, “all means necessary” to defend their interests.
