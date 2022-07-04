Colourful Carifiesta returns to downtown Montreal

The Carifiesta parade proceeds down Ste Catherine Street West.

The splash of colour that is Carifiesta made a triumphant return to Ste. Catherine Street West Saturday for the first time since the start of the COVID pandemic.

The city was in the mood to celebrate. The downtown street was extremely crowded with onlookers and participants dressed in exotic costumes as they marked the 45th edition of the event.

According to reports, the parade almost did not take place due to the costs involved, the factor that cancelled the Canada Day parade, but a sufficient amount was gathered for there to be several floats.

Everiste Blaize, the president of Carifiesta Montreal, told the media that Carifiesta is a "celebration of Caribbean history, emancipation from slavery. It's to symbolize our freedom."

