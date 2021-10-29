A vote for Balarama Holness translates into a vote for Mayoral incumbent Valérie Plante, Mayoral candidate Denis Coderre told the media following Thursday's municipal English-language debate.
Coderre was reflecting what Leger polling firm president Jean-Marc Leger told Le Journal de Montréal in light of a poll that has Coderre and Plante tied at 36 percent, and Holness at 12 percent.
"Without Holness, Denis Coderre would win because he would seek the vote of non-French speakers," Léger said, referring to Holness possibly taking anglophone votes from Coderre.
“We cannot afford to have four more years of Projet Montréal,” Coderre also told the media, saying he is the best candidate to bring about the change Montrealers want."
Plante told the media that the tie between her and Coderre in the most recent poll is a motivator for her.
"Even when the polls place us first, we shouldn't take that for granted," she said.
