Mayoral candidate Denis Coderre would like to put the Sir John A. Macdonald statue put back in downtown Montreal. However, Coderre wants people to learn from its example.
"Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it," he said during a news conference on the country's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
During the conference, Coderre wore an orange blazer to reflect thousands of others in the city and surrounding regions who wore the color for Orange Shirt Day to honour the victims and survivors of Canada's residential school system.
“If we forget about our history, we won’t learn from it,” he insisted. “If it was there, it was there. But we have to allow those who suffered under John A. Macdonald to also have their say. We have to point out those who contributed to this cultural genocide and we shouldn’t hide it.”
Over time the statue was vandalized and finally torn down by protestors in 2020. It has not been returned to Place du Canada.
Premier François Legault stated after Macdonald’s statue was taken down that it should be put back up in its original spot where it overlooks René-Lévesque Boulevard.
“Of course we need to fight against racism,” Legault said. “But that is not the way to do it — we have to respect the history.”
On Thursday, former mayor Coderre spoke about the role his administration had in placing a white pine of peace to the centre of Montreal’s flag — something he claims started the reconciliation process. Coderre added that, if elected, he would direct his focus on governance and tourism and including Indigenous communities at the table.
