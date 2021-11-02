Montreal Mayoral candidate Denis Coderre says he agrees with a letter put together by the Quebec Community Groups Network and signed by 96 prominent Quebec anglophone organizational leaders.
Coderre told the Montreal Gazette's editorial board and The Suburban’s editor Beryl Wajsman on his ‘Beyond the Pages’ broadcast, that he agrees with the letter's opposition to the proposed language law Bill 96 containing the term "historic anglophones," as the signatories believe it would limit some services to those eligible to attend English schools under the current language law Bill 101. He promised to provide essential services to the city's English speakers. Coderre said during the recent English-language debate that he would want to keep the Montreal service line 3-1-1 bilingual, and that Bill 96 should be revised to ensure this.
“Our community is an integral part of Quebec with full rights to participate in Quebec society and to receive government services," says the letter. "We are not some folkloric ‘historic’ group. We are full-fledged Quebecers, who are committed to building an inclusive Quebec where French is the common language."
The letter adds that eligibility to attend English school in Quebec "is not in any way linked to the language of the student or the parent. Rather, it is linked to the language of instruction received by the parent or the previous educational pathway of the student.
“Most importantly, the use of the ‘English-school-eligible' category is grossly under-inclusive. It removes the right to receive services including health care in English from between 300,000 and 500,000 English-speaking Quebecers. It is utterly divorced from our community’s self-identification. Premier Legault, your government should not be attempting to define our community or limiting our access to government services, whether for critical health and social services or the right to pay our taxes in English."
The letter says “the right to communication and services in English should never be based on eligibility for English instruction. We are confident that the status quo reflects the values and generosity of spirit of all Quebecers.”
