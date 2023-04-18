Coderre recovering from mild stroke

Former Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre is recovering from a mild stroke at the Jewish General Hospital.
Coderre announced his condition on Facebook, saying he had felt he was suffering from labyrinthitis, an inner ear disorder which he suspected the cause of “loss of balance, urge to vomit, loss of balance,” and more. On Saturday night he also began to experience speech problems and numbness in his left side.
The 59-year-old went to the JGH emergency. “They took care of me immediately Thank God!!!” he wrote. “Result I had a mild stroke.” The former mayor and federal cabinet minister, who earned the nickname ‘Kid Kodak’ for his penchant for selfies in political life, posted a photo of his smiling face along with the message thanking friends and hospital staff. “Since journalists are already searching, I wanted to tell you directly,” he told followers.
