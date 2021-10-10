Montreal Mayoral candidate Denis Coderre is vowing that 50,000 housing units will be built in the city over the next four years, in response to the current housing crisis.
Coderre said his administration would "focus on development, funding and unlocking the city's processes surrounding the creation of new units.
“Our administration will create a small revolution in housing in Montreal, which needs a drastic remedy in light of the housing crisis," the candidate added. "If we want to put downward pressure on market prices, we must increase the supply and diversify it. This is what we are offering through gradual and intelligent densification and collaboration with all partners in the field. The Loi sur la métropole makes it possible to do much more than what is currently being done. We will change the status of the City of Montreal, currently seen as a creature of the province, to that of a true local government."
The Mayoral hopeful added that a Coderre-Gelly administration "will present a new housing regulation in the first year of its mandate.
"This will require that 15 percent of social and community housing be included in new residential projects of 25 units or more, and a density bonus will be included in the City of Montreal's Master Plan to encourage private stakeholders in the area of housing to do even more. Discussions will begin so that the by-law applies to the entire Montreal Metropolitan Community (CMM) and stimulate the supply of new units on a larger scale."
Ensemble Montréal's plan is also to "adopt a strategy to develop underused land in the City of Montreal and include 30 percent of social, student and family housing; a measure that could allow the development of 15,000 new units.
“The severe shortage of units is pushing prices up, affecting the ability of Montrealers to find housing and prompting families to move to the suburbs," said Karine Boivin Roy, housing spokesperson for Ensemble Montréal and and Mayoral candidate of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. "The regulations put in place by the current administration do nothing to address the urban exodus and the housing crisis, it accentuates them. Our administration will favour an incentive rather than a punitive strategy to stimulate supply."
The party's platform also includes a Montreal Impact Investment Fund for Social, Community and Student Housing, which will be set up with a base investment of $25 million from the City of Montreal. Institutional and private partners such as philanthropic foundations, private or union investment funds and other levels of government will be invited to contribute."
Nadine Gelly, who aspires to be the next president of the Montreal executive committee and is the candidate for councilor for the Champlain –Nuns Island district, stated that "it is with innovative measures such as these that we will limit the urban exodus of Montreal families, which reached record levels under Projet Montréal, and finally be able to offer social housing more quickly to Montrealers, who are in great need at the present time."
Ensemble Montréal's statement says it will unblock the processes "that hamper residential development by speeding up and simplifying the process of granting construction and renovation permits. In addition, the administrative treatments of the City of Montreal will be subject to service standards so that the administration can quickly remedy the various problems blocking the construction of new units."
Côte des Neiges-NDG mayoral candidate Lionel Perez said there are many projects waiting to be developed.
“When we see the delays caused by the overly slow management of public services, we realize that the city has its share of responsibility for the housing shortage. Ultimately, this is reflected in market prices and it is the citizens who pay the cost."
