Coderre, Plante tied in new poll

A new poll, similar to previous surveys in recent weeks, has Montreal Mayoral incumbent Valérie Plante and challenger Denis Coderre tied with just a few days left before the Nov. 7 Montreal election.
The Léger-Le Journal-Montreal Gazette poll has Plante and Coderre each at 36 percent. Mouvement Montreal's Balarama Holness has 12 per cent of voters, a significant improvement over a recent poll that had him at five percent.
Jean-Marc Léger, president of Léger, told Le Journal de Montréal that the ongoing trend of ties and near-ties between the two top contenders is "quite spectacular." The newspaper noted that the last time the polling firm had similar results was just before the 1995 separation referendum, which the No side won by a hair.
Léger added that such results make both candidates and voters nervous.
The poll,conducted between Oct. 21 and 26 and with 600 people responding, also found that Coderre is supported by 38 percent of anglophones who responded compared to 28 percent for Plante. Holness was at 12 percent amongst the English-speaking community respondents.
"Without Holness, Denis Coderre would win because he would seek the vote of non-French speakers," Léger told the Journal de Montréal.
(1) comment
two complete morons that are a disaster
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.