Coderre, Plante neck and neck in Léger poll

A Léger poll commissioned by Le Devoir has Montreal Mayoral incumbent Valérie Plante and challenger and former Mayor Denis Coderre nearly tied.
The poll says Coderre has 37 percent and is most popular in the western part of the city, which includes boroughs like St. Laurent and Pierrefonds-Roxboro, and the eastern part as well; and Plante is at 36 percent and is most popular in the central part of the city. Eight percent prefer newcomer Balarama Holness and five percent chose Marc-Antoine Desjardins. Fourteen percent were undecided or declined to respond.
In May, in comparison overall, Coderre was ahead of Plante 39-29. But significantly, the current poll says 48 percent want change, and 33 percent still support Plante. Also, 49 percent dispprove of Plante's performance, and 46 percent approve. Coderre was at 43 percent satisfaction and dissatisfaction respectively with his performance while Mayor.
The poll also finds that Coderre is more popular with those 35 and older, and Plante is more popular with those between 18 and 34.
Christian Bourque, executive vice-president at Léger, told Le Devoir the generational split could influence the messaging in the campign.
Bourque added that Coderre's numbers may have been affected by the tone of his statements and controversy involving reports of use of a cell phone while driving, for which the former Mayor was ticketed. Coderre told the media the phone had fallen off its holder and he was picking it up. Bourque said Plante hasn't encountered too many controversies.
The poll also indicates Coderre is popular with francophones and non-francophones, and Plante is more popular with francophones.
The most important issues for voters are paying rent and the cost of buying a home. After that, most important are gun control and funding for police, then the recovery of the economy, construction, homelessness, taxes, the environment, the status of French and road safety involving motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians.
The Léger online poll surveyed 500 people between Sept. 14 and 19.
