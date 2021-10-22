Coderre, Plante nearly tied in CROP poll

Montreal mayoral candidates Denis Coderre and Valérie Plante are nearly tied in the municipal race leading up to the Nov. 7 election, says a new poll conducted by CROP for Radio-Canada.
The poll has Coderre of Ensemble Montréal at 26 percent, Plante of Projet Montréal at 25 percent and Balarama Holness of Mouvement Montréal at five percent. Luc Ménard of Montréal 2021 is at four per cent. A very high 27 percent are undecided.
"It is really difficult to know who will win, because they are neck and neck," CROP president Alain Giguère told Radio Canada. "We thought there would be a third person to wedge between [the two front-runners] but the fight is too polarized to allow for someone else to step in right now.
"If the older citizens vote more for Coderre and they vote more, it could really be advantageous for Coderre," he added. "The challenge for Plante from now until the election will be to get the younger citizens to vote. It should be her number one objective."
The poll was conducted between Oct. 7 and 16 and 1,043 eligible Montreal voters were consulted. There is no margin of error.
