Coderre launches mayoralty campaign

Denis Coderre officially launched his Mayoralty campaign Friday at a gathering for his Ensemble Montréal candidates at the Imperial Theatre downtown.
Coderre promised in his speech to govern for all Montrealers, and accused his opponent, incumbent Valérie Plante, of enacting poorly conceived policies mainly for supporters of her Projét Montréal rather than the entire city.
Coderre accused Plante of empty promises and added that Montreal "must become the tool of our major collective projects, the partner of all actors and the government of all Montrealers,” he said.
Coderre also announced on Friday a new Ensemble Montréal candidate, incumbent Chantal Rossi in Montreal North. Polls as of Sept. 17 have Coderre ahead of Plante, who has referred to the former Mayor as "a man of the past who is running without a vision or a plan.”
Coderre also announced that public safety is a priority in his campaign, in light of recent shootings in the city. According to media reports, Plante countered that Coderre is using fear tactics.
