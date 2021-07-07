Montreal Mayoral candidate Denis Coderre committed to fighting anti-Semitism and other forms of intolerance, and Côte des Neiges-NDG Mayoral candidate Lionel Perez slammed what he called Mayor Valérie Plante’s “timid” response to recent local anti-Semitic incidents. They were at Collège Notre-Dame June 30 to introduce Ensemble Montréal Darlington candidate Stephanie Valenzuela and Snowdon candidate Sonny Moroz.
Coderre was asked by The Suburban if he would commit, if elected Mayor, to enabling the adoption by the city council of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism. Montreal council under Plante, while it did condemn recent anti-Semitism, has not allowed the adoption of the definition. The Quebec government has, as have many jurisdictions, including Côte des Neiges-NDG council.
The IHRA definition of anti-Semitism is “a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of anti-Semitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”
Perez was asked by Coderre to initiate the response to The Suburban’s question. “If we’ve learned anything from the incidents of anti-Semitism that we saw last month, the IHRA definition is more than relevant,” the CDN-NDG Mayoral candidate said. “It’s exactly the kind of examples that were raised, and we have a Mayor of Montreal in Valérie Plante who refuses to adopt it, who finds excuses and who very timidly denounces violent acts of anti-Semitism — there’s something wrong.”
Coderre then responded, pointing out that when he was Mayor, council passed a Living Together resolution in 2015, “which is the balanced approach between openness and vigilance.” The former Mayor added that he visited the Kosher supermarket and Charlie Hebdo in France after both were attacked by terrorists. “Because of that, we, with [Jewish community groups] and with Lionel, we created the Paris-Montreal summit to fight anti-Semitism,” he said. “We don’t play with words. There are violent incidents based on hatred, and we have to do something about it. We have a safety issue, and anti-Asian hated and Islamophobia at the same time, so we need to re-focus on Living Together. We need a vigilance agenda. There was a hate incident unit at the SPVM. It’s not just victims of hatred. If we have that, we have a prevention tool.”
“This is not just a Montreal issue, it’s a provincial and federal issue. This is a wonderful tool to work with, so we can fight, along with other leaders, to make sure there’s no room for intolerance in this metropolis.”
On the IHRA definition issue, Coderre said a definition of anti-Semitism had been refused. “Why? It’s a reality that people are attacked in the world because of their religion, that there are racist incidents.... You have to call a cat a cat. We will always fight against anti-Semitism, and all forms of intolerance and racism. We want a Montreal for all Montrealers.”
Sonny Moroz, the Montreal Chief of Staff for Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather, will be running to replace council Dean Marvin Rotrand, who has represented the district since 1982 and decided not to run for re-election. Moroz’s responsibilities in the Mount Royal riding have included supporting cultural communities, seniors, children and the vulnerable. Stephanie Valenzuela, a government relations professional and a member of the Filipino community, will be running for the seat Perez is vacating in the Darlington district. Valenzuela has been involved in various local and international organizations for several years that seek to improve the quality of life for young people and families in difficulty.
Coderre went on to condemn the Plante administration for not voting by June 30 to enable Montrealers 70 years old and older to vote, by request, via mail in the municipal election. The deadline for the vote, by provincial law, was July 1. “The role of an administration is to facilitate democracy not hinder it,” he said.
