CN yields to Bill 96

Rather than be legislated into doing so, the federally chartered rail company Canadian National has volunteered to adhere to Quebec's Charter of the French Language.
CN announced Thursday morning that, after months of discussion with Quebec language authorities, it has "registered with the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) pursuant to An Act respecting French, the official and common language of Quebec," Bill 96.
The company's announcement added that after Bill 96 became law, "CN management began discussions with the OQLF to voluntarily register the company.
"As it is subject to the Official Languages Act under its incorporating act, CN is in a unique situation. The discussions held with the OQLF over the past few months sought to find a way to reconcile the obligations under this federal law with CN’s intention to voluntarily register with the OQLF."
Under Bill 96, according to stikeman.com, "businesses which offer goods or services in Quebec must inform and serve their clientele, both consumer and business clients, in French. This principle is now an express obligation which, if contravened, is an offence punishable by fines." Also, French has to be markedly predominant on signage.
The federal Bill C-13, a proposed change to the Official Languages Act that usually treats minority official language groups equally, is already proposing "to register in a new law the creation of new rights to work and obtain services in French in federally regulated private businesses in Quebec and in certain regions with a strong Francophone presence." That bill is before the Official Languages committee.
Naturally, Language Minister Jean-François Roberge was pleased with CN's announcement about its adherence to Bill 96.
“I welcome CN's decision to register with the Office québécois de la Langue Française, as have the vast majority of federally regulated companies with more than 50 employees," he stated. "This registration by a large federally chartered company is very important for Quebec and its French reality. I strongly hope that this step by CN will encourage the few remaining companies to do the same and comply. We must all take strong actions for the French language.”
Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN, stated that "this voluntary act we are making today is in line with our company’s rich history in Montreal, Quebec, where our headquarters has been located for more than a century. French is the official and common language of Quebec and we are proud to do our part in promoting and protecting French.”
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.