Canadian National has issued a new directive prohibiting their trains from idling behind Montreal West homes in the area of Ronald Drive unless there is an emergency, Montreal West Mayor Beny Masella told the late September town council meeting.
As recently reported by The Suburban, Montreal West council recently deposited a petition from residents of Ronald Drive, Brock South and Ballantyne South, which “seeks the assistance and support of the Town as they proceed with a formal complaint process to the Canadian Transport Agency to help resolve” the issue of idling.
Masella explained at the late August meeting that “since the reconfiguration of rail lines in response to the Turcot rebuild, the residents in that area have had to live frequently with trains being left to idle behind their homes, sometimes for more than 24 hours, while CN changes their crew, waits for the green light to proceed to the port, repairs their equipment or just deals with their usual rail traffic.”
At the Sept. 29 council meeting, Masella said he just had a follow-up phone call, “organized with the help of Minister Marc Garneau’s office, with [CN VP of Public and Government Affairs] Fiona Murray and [CN Director of Public Affairs] Olivier Quenneville.
“They shared with me a new directive — called a General Bulletin Order — that has been issued by the Rail Traffic Centre in Edmonton stating categorically that trains are not to idle in the area behind the houses on Ronald Drive unless it’s an emergency and prior authorization has been obtained,” the Mayor explained. “To be clear, it will not be the decision of a local crew. As well, they have stated that the area in question is not and will not be a crew change point – unless a crew is to be changed in an emergency as noted above.”
Masella said the CN officials also clarified some matters.
“The daily average number of trains has been decreasing annually,” he explained. “In 2016, it was an average of 19 trains per day. In 2020, the average is 16. As well, they are building a retaining wall along their tracks. It is not a crash wall. And finally, they wanted to clarify that the tunnel that used to be in place in the sector belonged to the MTQ and it was the MTQ that decided to not replace it.”
Masella said CN has promised to inform him “of any emergencies that may result in a train being parked in the area.
“But the trains are supposed to be powered down. I will continue to keep in touch with CN and continue to push to have the issues of my residents clearly in their sights.”
