CMHC predicts modest recession, higher interest rates

The Canada Mortage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Canada's national housing agency, is predicting a modest recession for Canada in late 2022, with a recovery to begin in the second half of 2023.
These and other predictions were released Oct. 13 as part of its latest publication, "The road ahead for the economy and housing — fall 2022 update" by CMHC Deputy Chief Economist Patrick Perrier.
Other points in the publication:
• "Inflationary pressures have been stronger and more persistent than expected since we published our Housing Market Outlook in April 2022. This has led to significantly sharper than predicted interest rate hikes in Canada and other economies. Interest rates are expected to rise further given the need to reduce inflation."
• "The national house price is expected to decline by close to 15% by Q2 2023 from its historical peak in Q1 2022 as housing demand slows with rising interest rates and deteriorating economic and income conditions."
• "Despite this house price decline, ownership affordability will not improve as the benefit from lower prices will be offset by rising interest rates. Rental affordability pressures will increase with rental demand as fewer renter households can access ownership."
The publication notes that forecasters "were expecting an orderly elimination of excess economic capacities from the sharp economic downturn in the early months of the pandemic and a gradual rise in interest rates as central banks aimed to keep inflation under control.
"Since then, inflation has risen more than expected and far exceeded targeted rates in several inflation-targeting economies, including Canada. The war in Ukraine and the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in China contributed to increasing energy and food prices. These factors have also prolonged the global supply-chain disruptions that were initially caused by the pandemic. As demand continued to grow with the pandemic-related recovery, the global and Canadian economies have witnessed more demand and inflation pressures so far in 2022 than expected last spring."
As well, while the inflation rate in the Consumer Price Index declined from 8.1 percent in June to seven percent in August due to lower energy prices, "our view is that inflationary pressures have not eased as the average of the Bank of Canada’s indicators of trend inflation — which better reflect economic imbalances — have remained unchanged since June.
"This strong and persistent inflation landscape led to a sharper-than-predicted rise in monetary policy and other interest rates so far in 2022. From March to June 2022, the Bank of Canada raised its policy rate from 0.25 to 1.5% and applied two additional hikes thereafter to bring this rate to 3.25% on September 7. We predict this policy rate will continue rising and peak at 4% by the end of this year."
The publication adds that "this policy rate rise is also increasing households’ and businesses’ borrowing rates. As inflation converges back to its target range by mid-2024, the Bank of Canada policy rate will also decline and stabilize at 2.5%, the mid-point of its estimate for the neutral policy rate. Other interest rates will broadly mimic the policy rate over our forecast horizon to 2024."
The report also says that "in the first half of 2022, Canada’s economic activity grew 3.2% (annualized rate), a slowdown from the near 6% rate of the second half of 2021. Monthly economic indicators suggest the economy slowed further in the third quarter. The negative impact on economic activity from past increases in the monetary policy rate will continue to strengthen and expected additional rises by year-end will gradually add to this negative impact.
"As other economies are also taking actions to reduce inflation with higher interest rates, external demand for Canadian goods and services will weaken. This will add downward pressure on the economy."
Regarding the predicted recession, the CMHC says it will be not as severe as previous ones.
"Canada’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) should decline by 2.1% from its Q2 2022 peak to Q2 2023. On an average annual basis, GDP growth should soften from 4.5% in 2021 to 2.8% in 2022. GDP should decline by 1.25% in 2023 and grow by 2.9% in 2024."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.