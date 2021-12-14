Cloutier report recommends academic freedom law

Classrooms cannot be considered "safe spaces," i.e., an environment free from any confrontation of ideas or questioning, and “all ideas and all subjects without exception can be debated in a rational and argued manner within universities.”
That’s one element of a report from the Cloutier commission struck by Minister of Higher Education Danielle McCann.
The Independent Scientific and Technical Commission on the Recognition of Academic Freedom in Universities chaired by Université du Québec à Chicoutimi vice-rector Alexandre Cloutier released its 70-page report this week, with five recommendations and five opinions to recognize, protect and promote academic freedom in Quebec’s seats of higher learning.
Job one
Job one is a law on academic freedom that defines academic freedom, the mission of universities, and its beneficiaries. It also proposes that each establishment set up a committee and a policy on university freedom, in addition to creating monitoring and accountability mechanisms.
The Commission was launched as one of the recommendations on academic freedom in the report L'Université québécoise du futur and in the wake of several incidents calling this freedom into question. Cloutier and his fellow commissioners held public hearings in August with 23 stakeholders heard over five days, and 46 briefs, testimony and expert opinions received to help draft the report. In addition, 1,079 faculty members responded to a questionnaire and 992 Quebec students participated in an online roundtable.
McCann said the government will review the report and quickly make its intentions public. “The public hearings, briefs and testimony confirm the concerns of the university community on this issue, and I hear them. Professors must be able to exercise their freedom of teaching and research. This is what allows our society to move forward.”
“Academic freedom is fundamental to fulfilling the mission of universities, which is to produce and impart knowledge” says Cloutier. “It must be recognized, protected and promoted to ensure the development of critical thinking and the sustainability of our democratic institutions. The members of our committee are convinced that the implementation of the recommendations we are making today will help achieve these objectives."
Bulwark against self-censorship
The commission also issued opinions, notably that in their educational context, classrooms cannot be "safe spaces," but institutions may provide specific spaces to allow students to “express their concerns and discuss freely with each other, without judgment and without fear of being offended.” It also speaks of “trauma warnings” given before presenting certain potentially traumatic content – but that fall within the purview of faculty members and within the exercise of academic freedom, and thus “cannot be imposed on faculty members.”
The Fédération nationale des enseignantes et des enseignants du Québec (FNEEQ-CSN), which represents 85% of lecturers, welcomed the recommendations and encouraged McCann to act quickly on them. “The recommendations are a good bulwark against the self-censorship that many of our members admit to being imposed to avoid complaints with serious consequences, given their precarious status,” said vice-president Christine Gauthier. “The FNEEQ-CSN also welcomes the Commission's opinion that in an educational context, all subjects and societal issues - even controversial ones - must be able to be approached, taught and discussed, with respect. This is the very nature of the role of universities.”
View the report (in French) at https://www.quebec.ca/gouv/ministere/seignement-superieur/organismes-lies/commission-reconnaissance-liberte -academic/
