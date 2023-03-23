A new partnership between Clickspace, Canada's leading e-commerce hub and the Scotiabank Women Initiative will give women entrepreneurs in Montreal a boost with space they can call their own.
Plans were unveiled this week for Montreal’s first dedicated office space for women entrepreneurs in the heart of Ahuntsic-Cartierville's Chabanel district.
The exclusive space was built to support entrepreneurs at every stage of their business, from early-stage startups to established businesses looking to expand. It includes amenities such as private offices, meeting rooms, shared kitchen space, a rooftop lounge; as well as a podcast and photography studio and a 3PL logistics and fulfillment service.
The project was conceived to give women in business equal access to opportunities to permit them to thrive in a supportive atmosphere of a community of peers and resources. The members will also benefit from a calendar of programming and educational workshops, as well as subsidized pricing for all services.
This space marks the second collaboration between Clickspace and The Scotiabank Women Initiative. The initial partnership helped debut the Ladies Who Launch event series for women entrepreneurs featuring women business leaders such as Daniele Henkel (Henkel Media) and Virginie Roy (Proud Diamond).
"We are thrilled to partner with The Scotiabank Women Initiative and bring the Ladies Who Launch event series to life in a new and innovative way," said Margaux Chetrit, managing director of Clickspace. "ClickSpace is more than just an office - it's a business community where women can come together to network, collaborate, grow their businesses and have the confidence to speak their mind."
"We are proud to be a partner of this space for women, and we believe it will make a significant impact on women entrepreneurs in Montreal," said Ana Marinescu, senior manager of The Scotiabank Women Initiative in Québec. "The Scotiabank Women Initiative is committed to supporting women-owned and women-led businesses. Clickspace was a natural extension of that commitment and we believe this space is an important step in advancing our joint mission of creating more opportunities for women to succeed."
The space will open this spring. The women's space is currently accepting membership applications from women entrepreneurs in Montreal. For more information please visit: https://clickspace.ca/clickspace-for-her/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.