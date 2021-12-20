A technical issue with the Clic Santé website for Quebecers 65 and older making an appointment for a COVID booster vaccine has been resolved, Health Minister Christian Dubé tweeted Monday morning.
"I invite Quebecers aged 65 and over to continue making their appointments now," he posted. "Since this morning, 83,000 Quebecers have already made an appointment!"
That age group is now eligible for the dose as long as their second vaccine was administered six months ago. On Dec. 27, those 60 and older will be eligible. In January, eligibility for the booster will expand to all age groups.
