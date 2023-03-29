The path to a new Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce sports field is laden with earth and grass, or plastic and rubber, presenting a clash of visions and priorities.
Some 40 people attended a public consultation last week, looking at a $5 million plan to convert the natural field at Mackenzie King Park to synthetic, startling many, fearing loss of greenspace blocks from Décarie Expressway, contrary to city campaigns to protect greenspaces and combat heat islands.
A 6,000-square-metre synthetic field dramatically boosts usage says Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa. Natural fields are useable 10-15 hours weekly versus 90-plus for synthetic, up to 12-16 weeks versus 39. “The decision isn't simple, and it's being taken in the context of ecological transition and how do we leave no vulnerable behind?”
The borough wants more infrastructure for youth, many who “don't have access to quality installations and are confronted with problems at home” said sports and social development director Sonia Gaudreault. “Also clubs and associations want to offer more diverse activities from initiation to competitive. Above all to attract area youth.”
Open for free play and area schools, it will have lighting, stands, furniture, scoreboard, sound system and fencing, the borough prioritizing local clubs, who plays and when. Martin Luther King Park gets lots of use so free play is limited, and the city wants to spread out time for equitable use of sports fields.
While rubber infill on synthetic surfaces prompts concerns, “toxicology studies are unanimous” says Montreal ecological advisor Isabelle Bérubé, “that there is no risk to human health. It's pretty clear.” Surface temperatures may spike by 16 degrees, but plans may include shaded rest areas and closure policies when it's too hot.
Synthetic surface fibres contain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), man-made chemicals often referred to as “forever chemicals.” Some are permitted, others banned and Canada is reviewing current policies. U.S. environmental authorities say many PFAS break down very slowly and accumulate in people, animals, and the environment over time. Current research looks at exposure and health outcomes especially in children. Berubé says PFAS in fields are molecules “that are extremely stable once produced. They don't degrade and are everywhere including food packaging and car seats.”
Nilson Zepeda of the Conseil régional de l'environnement de Montréal disputes scientific consensus claims. “The last conversation I had with public health, that was not the case… and as for heat islands, we worked very hard to fight these for a long time.” Line Bonneau has long cautioned against losing “33% of natural lawn that absorbs water and decreases flooding risks” in a dense neighborhood, impacting the Dora-Wasserman Woods, adding the park needs 600 more mature trees to offset the resulting heat island.
With CDN’s only synthetic field used to capacity, free play or other sports means leaving the borough says CDN Soccer Association’s Dilshad Rizvi as Mackenzie King is often inaccessible from overuse. “Everyone talks about sedentary kids; it’s playing video games, it’s not going out, it’s mental health, it’s street gangs. There's more damage than just heat islands.”
Barclay resident and AAA player Momo Tarig spends every waking hour playing soccer; league, free play or practicing solo, all season. “Sometimes older guys are there, or an organized game and we can't get in, or there are fights.” The 15-year-old says “there are also no options for kids to do anything for the rest of the year. School-home-school-home. There's like one small gym available and that’s all.”
It’s not about soccer says Bonneau, who hoped for a continued conversation, “but the borough seems in a rush. Their framing is that of providing a sports field that is greatly needed. But their answer is to use parkland.”
Former mayoralty candidate Alex Montagano again blamed inadequate borough financing dubbing the process the “CDN-NDG Hunger Games: Pitting communities against each other for scraps from downtown… And the city's largest borough, the most multicultural place, keeps getting screwed.”
The borough is accepting submissions at participation.cdn-ndg@montreal.ca until April 5. Council will vote on the plan in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.