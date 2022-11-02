A death that was discovered on Snowdon's Clanranald Avenue near Plamondon in early September and considered suspicious was determined to be Montreal's 23rd murder of 2022, SPVM spokesperson Gabrielle Youakim told The Suburban.
Police spokeswoman Veronique Comtois told The Suburban on Sept. 7 that officers did a wellness check at about 4 p.m. after friends and family expressed concern and discovered an injured man, who was then pronounced dead at the scene. The Suburban was on the scene at 9:15 p.m.
Comtois said at the time that police were looking into every theory possible as to why the individual, whose age was not known, died.
Youakim said she could not reveal the exact circumstances of the death at this point.
"It's still under investigation," she explained. "There are no arrests so far. An autopsy was requested. They put A, B, C together and came to the conclusion that it was a murder. That's all the information I can give out."
Youakim also pointed out that there were an addditional 10 murders in Montreal between the Sept. 7 incident and the first week of November.
