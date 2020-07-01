Federation CJA held its first virtual nine-hour backgammon tournament Sunday, raising $20,000 for the organization's COVID-related Community Recovery & Resilience Campaign.
Participants told The Suburban that the tournament was a good cause and great idea, but this first experience was a "bust".
The Suburban has heard from several players who were dissatisfied with the experience, in which 78 people participated at a cost of $180 each and $360 for the VIP fee. We were told some or most of the participants did not get a rule package that was supposed to be sent out prior to the tournament, which would have explained there was a short three-minute time clock per seven-point match, which meant participants could play up to 13 games in a round with only the three-minute clock. The clock begins to run after the 10-second time allotment.
The Suburban was told that more than 10 percent of the tournament players were out before they knew it, because the clock, they knew nothing about, had expired.
“It wasn’t fun to be out of the match in the middle of the first game,” said player Amy Brass. She and fellow player Wendy Gruber said no one knew about the time clock.
We were told other people lost because they were unfamiliar with the doubling cube, a marker with the numbers two, four, eight, 16, 32, and 64 inscribed on the sides which increases the point value of that game in the match.
”I’m good with the donation, but I'm not happy with the way the tournament was run," said participant Eddie Goldberg. "I never got instructions to play beforehand and lost for time out that was [seemingly] not possible."
The Suburban contacted Steve Merling of the event planning company Eventure, which coordinated Sunday's tournament, "The vast majority of guests were thrilled," Merling said. "This virtual event space is a new space for everyone and we were quite clear in e-mails that were sent out to everyone that they should try the software first and familiarize themselves with it. There were some people who downloaded the software the day before the tournament. Anytime you're going to use software, it's going to take a little getting used to."
Dan Vigderhous, also of Eventure said, You live and you learn, next time will certainly be improved.
We asked event co-chair Jonathan Goodman, who was also the victor of the tournament, why some participants did not receive rules, but he said the rules were sent out to all participants.
"When they registered, whether they spent some time to read them or to go to the site to familiarize themselves with them was up to them... they were encouraged to do so." he added.
Goodman said he did not remember what Gammonspace was paid, "but it wasn't thousands."
We also asked, for those who were not satisfied, if they will receive refunds or have another opportunity to play.
"We don't know if we'll have another backgammon tournament," Goodman replied. "There's no one profiting from this, it's going to COVID relief. Most people had a wonderful time and some people who had difficulty, it's because of their inability to follow instructions. At the end, there were 50 people who weren't playing, who were watching the game. The bottom line is the money's going to charity."
Following this conversation, The Suburban received a series of phone calls from satisfied event participants, from as far away as New York, people referred to us by Goodman.
"It was a great event," said Ricky Wellen. "I registered a couple of weeks ago, they sent me correspondence before the event with the rules. I made sure I was familiar with the system before I started, which is just basic stuff. It seems like a very good system — they're running tournaments all the time. I'm not super technical, and I had no problems."
Player Brian Pinchuk said he had a great experience, but appreciated some people had a negative one.
"Next year, I have no doubt that everyone would do the right things and have a great experience," he added. "There were some directions, maybe it wasn't perfect in terms of spelling it out. I clearly saw that in terms of the new players who had never played — they joined the day of and didn't even play one game, they were fumbling around and ran out of time. Because I set up one day before and read the directions — not everyone has the time — and because I played a few games before, I was light years ahead of everyone else. It was simply a matter of people not following the directions. But as soon as you played two games, it was 'aha, I got it.' Anyone who quickly figured it out, after Round 1, it was a beautiful tournament.... Next year, if they do it again, I'll certainly participate... Maybe the directions should have been spelled out a little bit better, but they were there."
Pinchuk added that there were some connectivity issues.
"Some people are up north, or they're on their phones, and it should have probably been spelled out that you should do it from a laptop."
Player Joel Segal enjoyed the experience.
"I enjoy backgammon, I like the cause. Other than it took more of my time than I thought, because I stayed in longer, it was fun. The only new element was timed backgammon, which assured we got through in an orderly time. That added more stress, but it was exhilarating when you got into it. The app was pretty good, it was a fun event."
