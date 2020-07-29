The two year Combined Jewish Appeal Community Recovery and Resilience Campaign was launched last Thursday evening, with more than 500 people tuning in to a special Zoom video presentation. Co-Chairs Mitch Garber and Jonathan Wener announced that their goal is to raise $100 million.
Federation CJA President Gail Adelson Marcovitz noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has had an enormous impact on the Jewish community. Prior to this reality, the hardest hit amounted to about 18,000 people. The list of the newly vulnerable has climbed by an additional 3,000 to 5,000 individuals. She underlined the fact that many of these families are unable to pay their rent and face the prospect of dropping synagogue memberships and pulling their children from Jewish day schools.
There were two gripping personal stories. A 14 year old girl named Rachel has two siblings and her parents are divorced. Mom lost her job and cannot afford to send her kids to Jewish day school or pay rent. Sharon, a married mother of two, lost her job and her husband had to close his business. Prior to the pandemic he was in recovery from alcoholism; now he has started to drink again and as a result he repeatedly yells at her and the children. “Are we going to be on the street’? she asked. “I don’t know.”
Garber noted that when he assumed his role with CJA, it was to be for a traditional one year campaign. But because of COVID-19 it turned into a two year mission, with Wener stepping up as his co-chair and Samantha Mintz Vineberg as chair of the Women’s Philanthropy Campaign. “We are here to ensure that we have a sustainable Jewish community for many years to come,” he said.
Garber went to JPPS Elementary and Bialik High School with the help of CJA funding, something he said he was unaware of until after graduation. “I wonder what would have happened if there was a pandemic then and I had to be pulled out of school?” he asked.
Wener and Federation CJA CEO Yair Szlak alluded to the “temporary vulnerable,” hoping that the community support necessary will come forward and allow these families to get back on their feet when life normalizes. “Together we can come out of this pandemic stronger than ever,” said Wener. “We need everybody to realize the urgency of the moment! The choices we make today will define us for years to come.”
Bari Weiss, until two weeks ago a staff writer and editor for the Opinion section of The New York Times, was the special guest speaker.
