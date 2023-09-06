CJA 2023 campaign launch a massive success

Federation CJA launched its second year of a $130 million 2023 Combined Jewish Appeal campaign Aug. 30 with the largest event of the 106-year-old history of the organization, a sold-out concert by Israeli pop star Omer Adam at Place des Arts’ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier that had some 2,500 attendees singing and dancing throughout the night.
General Campaign Chair David Cape told the event that the purpose of the campaign is a simple one, “we’re bringing people together to think big. To be bold.
“To act like the future of our community depends on it. Because it does, it’s the only way we will build the community we want for ourselves and for generations to come. We’re leaning into innovative approaches to solve the biggest problems of our day. To care for people in need. Respond to crises close to home and far away. And shape our Jewish future. But we can’t do it alone. We need people like you to stand up and join us. To give generously. To help us deliver on our promise to this community.”
Yair Szlak, President and CEO of Federation CJA, said core Jewish experiences “are critical to the next generation choosing to live Jewishly, particularly for our teens.
“They need to know who they are and where they come from, especially if we are going to stem the erosion of Jewish pride and activism in our youth. And equip the next generation of young adults to take a stand on issues of concern to all of us.
As well, “we must help those who struggle daily and are already vulnerable: Seniors on fixed incomes, Holocaust survivors, single-parent families and those living with a disability, dealing with abuse, addiction, or mental illness. No one should choose between getting groceries, paying rent, eating a meal, or filling a prescription.”
Szlak also pointed out that the Montreal Jewish community has been facing a surge of antisemitism in recent years, in terms of vandalism, violence, and online hate.
“Through our advocacy agent, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), we’re investing in outreach to Canadian leaders and influencers. We’re advocating for the inclusion of antisemitism and Holocaust education in anti-racism initiatives in all schools and providing Holocaust education through the Montreal Holocaust Museum. Our Community Security Network is training community members in basic security skills so that volunteers can play a greater role in protecting Jewish lives and institutions.”
For more information about the campaign, go to www.federationcja.org.
